A Southwest Virginia man who lost a hand in an apparent explosive accident has been charged in federal court after authorities found evidence that he was making a bomb and wanted to target “attractive cheerleaders” for his own sexual frustrations, he reported. the AP news agency this Saturday.

An FBI affidavit filed in federal court in Abingdon on Friday indicated that Cole Carini, 23, of Richlands, showed up at the hospital on Wednesday without a hand, fingers on the other hand and other splinter injuries. on his neck and part of his face.

Carini told authorities that he was involved in an accident with a mower, but agents who searched his property noticed that the grass in his yard was six inches high and, in addition, found explosive materials, rusty nails, pipes and pieces of skin. They also found parts of a burned letter that mentioned tension “as you now approach the stage for attractive cheerleaders” and also said: “I will not be afraid of the consequences, no matter what I will be heroic and make a proclamation like Elliott Rodgers.”

Elliott Rodgers killed herself in 2014 after killing six more people, including two women, outside the home of a women’s student association near Santa Barbara, California, and left a manifesto that has been a point of convergence for the online community “incel”.

The “incels”, an acronym for “involuntary celibate” in English, justify violence against women as revenge for men who are rejected as sexual partners.

Online court records indicate that Carini is being held pending an appointment with a lawyer.

Carini is now accused of making false statements to the police, but when the police investigated him before arresting him, they found that he had previously been convicted of explosives charges, Daily Mail detailed.

