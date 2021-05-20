He loses his uncle, Romeo Santos, by contagion and fires him in networks | INSTAGRAM

The C0VID-19 continues to ravage the world and now once again affected the entertainment industry, in this case Romeo Santos, who has lost his Uncle Eduardo and he has shared it through his social networks with great pain.

This is how the singer shared the bad news, placing a photograph in which they appear together and waving to the camera, was one of their dearest relatives and who was in the hospital for 2 weeks for a chest pain.

It turns out that he had virus and it was beginning to have its negative effects: “I do not like to use my networks to give bad news and much less get used to giving details about personal matters,” he began by saying in the text.

It seems that the singer decided to expose this private matter Y family thanks to the love that many of the fans had towards their uncle as the loyal fans knew him as their companion of adventures and also as an important part of their Musical hits.

“Because of the affection I know that many pranksters have for my uncle Eduardo, I inform you that two weeks ago my uncle was admitted to the hospital due to a discomfort in his chest. There he was diagnosed with the virus and his health worsened with other complications, ”he continued.

“With a lump in my throat astonished and with difficulties to accept this reality, I share with you that on Wednesday night our uncle left us, but he left in peace. He was a man full of faith, faithful believer in God, that is why I know that now he is in a better place ”.

He ended with: “I appreciate your prayers and your condolences. I love him and will miss him every day of my life until we meet again ”, he concluded. Rest in peace, Uncle Eduardo.

Recall that at the end of 2020 Romeo Santos was awarded the Billboard Latin Music Award for Album of the Decade for his album Fórmula vol. 2. Although six years have passed since its release, the album won one of the most important awards in the industry, especially because it is a special award.

In case you don’t know him well, Romeo Santos was the vocalist of the group Aventura with the group he released five studio albums from 2000 to 2009 and as a soloist he has released four, these are from 2011 to 2019 in 2014 he launched Formula vol. two.

As for the cinema, he has participated in only three films, two of them were in Angry Birds, playing Early and Fourious 7 having a cameo in the film.

In addition to being a singer, Romeo Santos is a composer and actor. His genre is bachata, in addition to his pseudonym as “the king of bachata”, he is also known as “the boy of poetry” as a singer-songwriter he has written most of his hits, including the songs he performed alongside Aventura.