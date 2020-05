The fortress in the midst of tragedy.

Amid all the commotion Kobe’s now widow had, she remains strong for her children. He found a way to share a little happiness last Saturday. I post a video on her personal instagram account where her seven-month-old Capri is seen learning to stand up with the help of her aunt.

“Nice job! Good girl, mommy! Do you want to do it again? ” Vanessa can be heard asking her youngest and Kobe’s four daughters. “My Koko Bean,” he wrote next to the sweet video, “looks like my Gigi. <3 Aunt Ri-Ri. #7 months."

Kobe used to call his daughters and his wife ‘Mamacita’, a phrase he learned during his childhood in Italy, where he played basketball together with his father.

Perhaps, in a way to heal, Vanessa opened her networks publicly and let the followers of the former Lakers player fill her with words of encouragement and phrases of love.

View this post on Instagram My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe – the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna – a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless – and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️ A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Jan 29, 2020 at 4:59 pm PST

The strength Vanessa has shown is worth admiring and sharing. Perhaps it will also help someone find the peace that she has after this tragedy.