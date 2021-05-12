He looked for his biological mother when he was 26 years old and discovered that she had been “kidnapped” as a baby.



The woman learned of her true identity before she married.

Photo: Elijah O’Donnell / Pexels

What would you do if one day you found out that the life that you really have, was not the one that corresponded to you and therefore, are you not the person you should be?

This strange situation was exposed in a video by a TikTok user, who narrated how he found out Already being an adult that is not her true identity and that everything she has experienced is an absolute and complete lie.

The video shared on TikTok by the account @thebeardedmom shows the story of a 42-year-old woman, who found out when she was 26 that She was not really the person she thought she was “kidnapped” when she was a baby.

@thebeardedmom how I learned I had been kidnapped #storytime #realshit #thisismylife #nomoreshame #kidnapped #survivor #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp ♬ original sound – bearded mom

Under the title “How I knew I had been kidnapped”, this woman, whose identity is still unknown, explains how she found out that her mother was not actually the woman who brought her into the world and all the terrible things she discovered when she started looking for your real mom.

The truth came to light in his life when he turned 26, she was preparing everything for her wedding with the father of her 2 children.

So the first thing that came to mind to find the whereabouts of his biological mother was to find out if she had a criminal record. So he contacted the bailiff of the place where he was born; He told her his story and what he revealed to her astonished her: she had no information about her mother but she did, because when she was a baby someone reported her disappearance.

This is how she found out that someone had “kidnapped” her in 1980. Her biological mother would have sold her to the family she grew up with; her grandmother did not find out about it and she was the one who denounced her loss, in addition to her daughter, that is, the mother of this woman, said that she did not know anything about her baby, which is why it was believed that she had been “kidnapped”.

The woman told her story in 21 videos, generating intrigue, a series of emotions and various comments from people who did not believe her story and many others asked her to tell other anecdotes of her life, after finding out who she really was.

