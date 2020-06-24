Fani Carbajo’s participation in ‘La casa fuerte’ is being very popular, especially for his continued fights with Oriana Marzoli, but more acclaim are being the accusations that the participant of ‘The island of temptations’ made to her enemy, claiming that he had worked as an escort. These words have turned against him and Miguel Frigenti has already been in charge of revealing that Fani kept a secret related to this in his past.

Christofer Guzmán and Fani Carbajo in ‘La casa fuerte’

‘Sálvame’ managed to speak to Raquel, one of Fani’s aunts, who had no qualms saying that her niece had practiced prostitution with her: « My husband left me lying with my children and I did it because I had to. Fani did it because she felt like doing it« In addition to revealing that they could earn between 1,000 and 1,500 euros per night, he also related that Christofer Guzmán attacked Fani and it was she who was on his side, in addition to making it clear that your partner knows nothing because Fani didn’t want him to find out.

Raquel has sat on the set to tell more calmly and in detail Fani’s supposed past as a prostitute. This would happen around 2011, when Fani was about 25 or 26 years old, as Raquel reveals: « We told each other everything, he spent the day at my house. » Fani reacted very well to her aunt’s profession, even saying that « wanted to test if you make that much moneyHis reaction did not surprise me. She likes to live well and money « , she confesses. Fani’s aunt reveals that she tried to take the idea of ​​prostitution out of her niece’s mind, since she had no need of it. However, she decided to make her own decisions, asking Raquel to take her to the Aravaca chalet where she worked.

Why do you count it now?

Although Fani has been famous for several months, Raquel has remained silent until now. However, the treatment that in recent weeks the contestant of ‘Survivors’ has made to her family has been what has filled the glass for Raquel. « She has spent a lot with my family, making her suffer a lot« She counts harshly. » If she can say what she wants from everyone, from her mother, from her sisters, and the rest of us we cannot say things … That is what you expose yourself to. « However , the main reason to tell it for Fani’s aunt have been the accusations towards Oriana, although he assures that she was not the one who leaked the information.