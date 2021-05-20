He lifts it up! Mia Khalifa reveals her charms | Instagram

Actress, model and businesswoman Mia Khalifa appears in a Photo that is circulating on the Internet where his followers were more than shocked especially because he shows his huge charms.

Mia khalifa She always tends to surprise with her content on social networks, however there are certain occasions when it is precisely her admirers who make an impact with the content they publish about her.

The same happened on Facebook, with a Photo that surely made more than one remember the old days, especially because it looks totally different, because apparently the image is from a few years ago.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Although it is actually normal for celebrity fans to have special content that some of us end up being surprised by the images.

Read also: Kim Kardashian shows off her curves with a tight micro dress

As is the case with Khalifa where she raised her top and showed a bit of her enormous charms, at the bottom she also wore a tiny outfit that highlighted her curves.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

This publication was published nine hours ago on the social network and has had quite a few reactions from other Internet users, who are fans of the Lebanese and who are fascinated by her old figure, today she looks quite slim and toned.