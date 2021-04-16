“He left us aside as if we did not exist”

04/16/2021 at 7:32 PM CEST

Manchester United midfielder, Paul pogba, has attacked the figure of José Mourinho during his time at Old Trafford and has praised that of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in an interview for Sky Sports: “The relationship I have now with Ole is different, he does not put himself against the players. He does not put them aside, as if they did not exist. That is the difference between him and Mourinho”.

The French, along these lines, was not able to explain what led to such a conflictive relationship with the Portuguese: “At one point I had a great relationship with Mourinho; everyone saw it. Suddenly, you don’t understand what happened. It was something strange and I can’t even explain it because even today I don’t know what happened”.

The former Juventus, who contract ends next yearOn June 30, 2022, he was under Mourinho’s command for two seasons, his first years in the UK. With the arrival of Solskjaer, has settled permanently in the starting eleven and is one of the most important players.

Key in the great version of United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United season is being of a high level. Seconds in the Premier League, eleven points behind Manchester City with a pending match, the devils They face the last part of the season thinking about the Europa League, where they will face Roma in the semifinals after eliminating Granada. The British were shocked out of the Champions League in the group stage, but they have redone the situation and are three games away from getting the second European competition.

As for Pogba, the technician seems to have given with the key to squeeze the full potential of French in the center of the field. Always accompanied by the double pivot, Solskjaer gives you the freedom to enhance your verticality. He has participated in a total of 34 games and has scored five goals, in addition to distributing six assists.