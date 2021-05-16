He left the silence, Henry Cavill already talked about his love life

He left the silence, Henry Cavill already spoke about his love life | INSTAGRAM

In the midst of the uproar that was caused by the famous and talented actor Henry Cavill appeared publicly with a woman, the fervent admirers began to do their thing, endless speculation and all kinds of comments about the actor’s love life, it got so out of control that a lot of memes, Y publications where they affirmed that they were devastated, and although on some occasions it was a joke, the actor did not think it.

So who gives life to Superman He decided to leave the silence behind and from his social networks he released an attentive statement to all his fans, tired of the speculations that they have not stopped making about his life, since he notified his relationship with Natalie Viscuso.

It all happened recently, this past Saturday, when sharing a Photography in the company of his beloved, in his social media, along with a lengthy text in which he asked the internet community to stop making negative assumptions about him and everything that relates to his life.

The publication had a great reach, managing to gather more than 2 million red hearts, however, on Instagram the actor He decided to deactivate the comments, to avoid having more roses with people outside his fans, who wanted to get to make their negative notes.

The statement in his entertainment piece reads the following verbatim: “Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a small announcement for the community. I couldn’t help but notice that there has been some social animosity lately. It is becoming more and more frequent on my feed. “

“There has been a lot of, let’s call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional associations. Now, although I appreciate the passion and support of those same people who are ‘speculating’, it has reached such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself is a bad thing “, with this, the actor captured the full attention of his audience.

He went on to affirm that we are currently living in an era of social enlightenment, and that for this reason with increasing frequency, people active on the internet are realizing that their views may have been blinded and that they need to expand them to embrace others.

It was here that he made an attentive request, in the most polite way possible, showing that in addition to being a recognized international celebrity, he is a true gentleman in every sense of the word, and subtly continued with his text.

“So for you who are expressing your disdain and showing your disgust through a surprising variety of ways, it’s time to stop,” referring to what we had previously discussed, the memes created, and the myriad of comments and posts from people who claimed to be sad at the news of their love affair.

“I know it can be fun to speculate, gossip and dive into our own personal echo chambers on the Internet, but your ‘passion’ is misplaced and causes harm to the people who matter most to me,” he said.

He continued with his statement mentioning that even the most conservative negative assumptions about his personal and professional life are simply not true, and finally, very much in the style of his nobility, he issued an invitation.

“Let’s embrace this era of social enlightenment together and move forward with positivity. I am very happy in love and in life. I would be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can’t be happy with me, at least try to be proud and be the best version of yourself. “