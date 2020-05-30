He left the night club only to fall into the hands of the police. Carlos Flores is now at risk of going to Mexico. It is not the first time that he has made this series of mistakes, because a decade ago he went through the same thing.

A Hispanic Georgia driver is in prison and at risk of deportation after a police officer discovered him driving and drinking liquor.

The legal problems of the Mexican Carlos Iván Flores began around 10 at night after it occurred to him to leave a disco in the metropolitan area of ​​Atlanta (Georgia) and start driving knowing that he had drunk more than he should.

He had not even left the shopping center where the night club is located when he made his first mistake: He got on the sidewalk.

Although he quickly got to the street, his failure was enough for a nearby Norcross City policeman to see him.

The patrolman decided to follow him for a few minutes to make sure everything went well with him, but he soon realized that he was not.

And it is that Flores constantly went out of his lane and on the way, there was a moment when he almost crashed behind another car that was stopped in a red light.

In fact, the officer Peña, who was following him, thought that he would crash, but fortunately it was not. Peña considered then that it was time to order him to stop the march.

Hearing the siren and seeing the blue lights behind him, Flores stopped. At first he wanted to act like everything was fine, but he quickly gave himself away.

Noticing that he was possibly drunk, Peña ordered him to get off to perform the respective tests to determine his level of liquor.

But first he asked Carlos how many beers he had had, to which the driver replied that two, but a few minutes later the number began to rise.

In the end, the Hispanic did not pass any of the tests that Peña carried out, so he was handcuffed and charged with DUI and driving without a license, among other traffic offenses.

The Mexican was held in the Gwinnett County Jail, where agents from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) were waiting for him.

After determining that he was without legal status in the country, federal officials put him in deportation proceedings, so once his legal process for driving while intoxicated ends, he could be expelled from the country.

Cases like these happen every weekend in Georgia, so the police took the opportunity to remind the community that it has zero tolerance for drunk drivers.

It is not the first time that Flores has been arrested for DUI, because just 10 years ago he was arrested for the same thing also in Georgia, so it will be very difficult for him to convince a judge that it was a “simple mistake”.