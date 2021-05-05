“He leaves his skin in all the games”

05/04/2021 at 8:00 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Real Betis forward, Borja Iglesias placeholder image, came out in defense of his teammate, Aïssa Mandi, who will sign for Villarreal, a direct rival for the European places, at the end of the season in the COPE Network: “I tell anyone who doesn’t know Mandi that he’s the most professional guy I’ve ever met in a dressing room. He’s very involved in getting the best result for the team.”.

Villarreal and Betis fight, together with Real Sociedad, for the three places that give access to the Europa League. The former RCD Espanyol, who this season has improved his scoring records and adds a total of nine goals, was clear with the central defender’s commitment: “Do not have any doubt that Aissa leaves her skin every day in training and in games to help Betis”.

The attacker also spoke of the failure he committed against Real Madrid and that would have been a major victory for European aspirations from the Andalusian team: “Soccer is not as easy as it looks from the outside. My intention is to put it in, of course, but Courtois is very fast and covers the gap I had planned to put the ball before controlling. “We must continue working to correct these things and try to solve these types of details as best as possible”, he pointed.

Recovery on the right track

Borja Iglesias placeholder image suffered a strong blow against Elche at the beginning of April and the vital duel against Atlético de Madrid was lost. From there, the forward gradually entered group dynamics and has already returned to Pellegrini’s starting eleven: “The recovery from the blow that I took in Elche was not easy. The inflammation time has to be passed. But I have been feeling very well for a few days, I feel liberation in my leg and I really want to help the team again”.