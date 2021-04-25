He knocked out the Cowboy and Kissimmee revived the thrill of boxing

Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete defeated Christopher ‘Pitufo’ Díaz by KO in an exciting main event that, in turn, headlined an exciting card where Puerto Rican boxing dominated for a Puerto Rican audience in Kissimmee, Florida.

In the main battle, Navarrete returned to his best boxing, the one we discovered in his two victories over Isaac Dogboe, when he won the WBO 122-pound title. This time he put up a perfect fight to take a resounding victory and deliver an authority blow in the featherweight division. He wants to unify and spoke, among others, of Leo Santa Cruz, the still super champion WBA of the same division.

In the video I comment on the fight, the reason for the victory of the Vaquero, the reasons for the defeat of Smurf and of course, the new victory of Edgar Berlanga, although this time, breaking his impressive streak of 16 victories, 16 KO, all in the first round. Against Demond Nicholson he had to work eight rounds to win on the scorecards, despite sending him to the canvas several times.

REVIVE THE ROUND X ROUND: https://youtu.be/KEUT0QXgFL0