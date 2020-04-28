Saint-Etienne mourns his “Sphinx”. Robert Herbin, nine times champion of France with the Greens (five as a player, four as a coach), died on Monday at 81 years old. It is inevitably with great emotion that his former players, like Dominique Bathenay, remember him. “I knew him as a player too, when I arrived in Saint-Etienne, explains the former midfielder of the Greens in the After this Monday on RMC. It was my coach, the one who got me started as a professional. He brought a lot to French football and to Saint-Etienne of course. ” With a rather quiet character.

“It is true that Robby spoke very little, confirms Bathenay. He weighed his words. We did not have many relationships, except that he called us in his office from time to time. called once to tell me there were a lot of good things, but he didn’t put me on the team (laughs). He was a little unpredictable. He knew how to motivate his players without speaking too much. work, in everything we did in training. ” The key to success.

“There was an alchemy around Robby”

“He had set up training sessions where we really knew what we were going to do during the match, underlines Dominique Bathenay. We always trained the same way. There was no reason we shouldn’t be in good shape the day of the match. He didn’t need to talk much. He had relays on the field. There was a chemistry around Robby. He was emblematic. He had worn the colors of ASSE, he had been champion from France with ASSE. He brought something new to training. He would have been in trouble today with the media, social networks, but that was his way of being and it did not hurt him. success.”

For Dominique Bathenay and others, it was when they put away the crampons that they were able to discover another facet of man. “He talked a lot more after his coaching career than during. But it was his logic and his respect for the game. He brought us a lot. I really enjoyed him.” Like all lovers of the epic of the Greens.