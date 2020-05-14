RECIFE – Civil engineer Sylvio Romero Cavalcanti plans two birthday parties in 2021. In the first, on March 24, he wants to celebrate the arrival of his 73 years, as the family traditionally does. The second is new: May 5th. On that date, he will complete a year that the elderly was discharged after contracting coronavirus and spend 61 days in a private hospital in Recife – 31 of them in an intensive care unit (ICU), intubated between life and death.

First patient diagnosed with covid-19 in Pernambuco, Cavalcanti is also hypertensive, diabetic and, as he describes himself, “chubby”. He entered the ICU with 111 kilos. He left with just over 96. He still had to undergo hemodialysis after his kidneys were compromised by the disease. “It was a real renaissance. I was able to recover thanks to God and the team of doctors,” he says.

The names of the people for whom you are grateful come to mind without effort. “I would like to quote Dr. Demétrius Montenegro, who is an infectious disease specialist, pulmonologist Ricardo Bandeira, intensive care physician Arthur Faria, nephrologist Arthur Maranhão. Also Dr. Renata Bezerra, Dr. Lara … Anyway, the entire nursing team, of physiotherapy “, he says. “It was everyone’s work that gave me the second chance to live.”

For the medical staff, the main suspicion is that Cavalcanti contracted covid-19 during a vacation excursion. In February, he and his wife traveled to Egypt and, on their return, stayed in Rome for three days. At the time, Italy was already in a state of emergency and with quarantined regions because of the coronavirus. “We even saw some people wearing a mask, but there was no such panic,” he describes. “It was more or less normal.”

On March 5, in Recife, the woman complained of fever, headache and body pain. Cavalcanti also felt a little soft and was feverish, but nothing that made him suspicious of what was to come. “So much so that I took her to the hospital,” he says. “I imagine that because there are already protocols for suspicious cases, the doctors asked for the history and we told him about the excursion. It ended up that we were both interned.”

Before, the family even delivered goodies from the trip to her mother-in-law, a 97 year old woman, who also contracted covid-19. The two women spent exactly 17 days in the hospital and healed without complications. Cavalcanti’s lung injuries, however, evolved. A week later, the engineer was in serious condition and needed a mechanical ventilator to continue breathing.

Because of the sedatives and muscle paralyzers, necessary for the respirator to work, Cavalcanti has no memory of the ICU period. It’s like you’re sleeping, she says. “I woke up 31 days later, not really understanding what was happening. I wanted to say I was short of breath, but I had no voice,” he says. “When the doctors told me, I was very scared.”

The time of discharge was recorded on video. In it, Cavalcanti appears in a wheelchair, in the hospital corridor, flanked by doctors and nurses. With balloons in their hands, healthcare professionals applaud the patient. Thrilled, the elderly return the affection by making kisses and a heart sign.

“It was really very exciting,” reports the patient, whose voice still breaks when describing the scene. The long period of hospitalization also caused him to lose muscle mass, and now Cavalcanti needs to have physiotherapy sessions to recover the full functioning of his right hand and right foot. “Fortunately, my recovery is good. I was able to normalize my kidneys and I don’t need hemodialysis, for example. All the doctors were surprised.”

In Pernambuco, another 14,900 cases and 1,224 deaths from covid-19 have been confirmed since Cavalcanti in the interval of two months, according to a balance released this Wednesday, 13. To try to contain the pandemic, the government announced this week the closure of the Recife and four neighboring cities – measure approved by the first patient in the state.

“There are a lot of people playing with the disease, but this virus is no joke: it kills. People should not leave the house, just for what is strictly necessary. And wearing a mask”, he says. “In Wuhan (the city where the pandemic began in China), they did the lockdown and now it’s over. In my opinion, I think they took too long here.”

