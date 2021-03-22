He kills his 80-year-old mother and commits suicide by jumping out the window in Madrid

The 43-year-old woman, the 12-year-old girl and the 6-year-old boy, all Uruguayans, who suffered serious injuries this Sunday at a home in Alcoy (Alicante) stabbed by the ex-partner, a 33-year-old man who later committed suicide, are still in a state serious although at first there is no fear for their lives.

Sources of the investigation have informed . that the two minors are still admitted with a reserved prognosis in the General Hospital of Alicante, where on Sunday afternoon they were operated on urgently.

For her part, the mother was transferred to the Virgen de los Lirios hospital in Alcoy, where she also continues with a reserved prognosis.

The attempted sexist crime occurred this Sunday, shortly before 6:00 p.m., in a house at number 18 on Hispanidad avenue in Alcoy, where at first notice was received that the mother had managed to leave the portal bleeding with a wound in the abdomen.

The alleged aggressor, also Uruguayan, had stabbed his daughter and severely cut the son’s neck before stabbing himself in the chest with the intention of taking his own life, which occurred shortly after he was transferred. to the Virgen de los Lirios hospital under the custody of the National Police due to the severity of the injuries.

At the home where the attempted crime occurred, there was an elderly woman in a wheelchair, also from Uruguay, who was not attacked in a case investigated by agents of the National Police. .