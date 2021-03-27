He killed his mother-in-law for not accepting the relationship with his daughter

The police of Cúcuta, Colombia, are looking for a young man in his twenties named Jeankiuver José Bustillo, who has been accused of having murdered his own mother-in-law, a 47-year-old woman named Nancy Esperanza Rodríguez Ortiz, allegedly because he did not approve of the relationship he has with his daughter.

A couple of days ago, in broad sunlight, Bustillo would have shot his mother-in-law twice, and one of the shots would have been fatal because the bullet was embedded in the left side of his back.

After carrying out the attack, the boy would have fled the scene on his motorcycle.

It also transpired that lThis man’s girlfriend is a teenager of only 16 years old, who is pregnant, so he decided to go live with his partner, which his mother disapproved. After some problems, the girl would have decided to return to her parents, which would have annoyed Jeankiuver, who immediately went looking for her mother-in-law to attack her.

It also emerged that the boy has a police record for belonging to a criminal gang that is characterized by committing homicides, extortion and displacement in the border area.

