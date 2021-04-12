“He killed a waiter or taxi driver and chased Silvia Pinal by shooting her,” Maxine Woodside’s strong confession about Enrique Guzmán

The controversial accusation of Frida sofia, daughter of Alejandra Guzman, about his grandfather Enrique Guzman It stings and spreads and there are already several who have an opinion on it. It is divided into two parts: those that support the singer and actor; and those who support and believe Frida sofia. While, “The Queen of Rock” gave a few words in which, in a very serene way, he affirms that her father is a gentleman and reiterates to his daughter the help and the possibility of receiving her with open arms for “meetings and with the support of a good professional”can resolve this and many other conflicts. But he stressed that“Away from the cameras” for dealing with family problems.

However, one of those who raised her voice was the journalist Maxine woodside, who through his radio program “All for women”, he assured that “Enrique Guzmán was an aggressive man as a young man, who perhaps over the years is now calmer because he does not have excesses, but he remembers several violent episodes”.

Among the most shocking of the accusations he said that “There was a time when he shot a waiter or taxi driver and killed him. Now let them say that he is a saint and he is a gentleman, no. Maybe today, but he was not a gentleman because the things that Enrique Guzmán has done are not that of a gentleman. “ He also talked about when Guzman Y Silvia Pinal They were a couple, the actress supposedly had to run to the neighbors’ house, as the singer “He chased her by shooting her … and still at the house of his friend Carlos Piñar he went to shoot their door”, added the Mexican.

He also recalled that his son was the manager for some time of Alejandra Guzman and that, when they decided not to work together anymore, “He sent two young men to his house and they grabbed their driver, intimidated him, robbed the house … when they caught them, they themselves confessed that Enrique Guzmán had paid them to go to his house.”

Maxine woodside Clarified that “She is not bringing anything new to light.” Regarding the accusations of Frida Sofía about the alleged sexual abuse that her grandfather would have done to her said “There are both versions and that no one was there, but it must be taken into account that Enrique Guzmán is not the same as you see today.”

