He just wants to play. Trailer and poster for ‘The Evil Next Door’

Magnolia Pictures has released the North American trailer and poster of ‘Andra sidan’, a Swedish production that will hit theaters in the United States on June 25 under the title of ‘The Evil Next Door’.

Written and directed by Tord Danielsson and Oskar Mellander, its plot centers on Shirin, a woman who has just moved into a townhouse on the outskirts of town with her partner Fredrik and his son, Lucas. When Fredrik is away from work, strange sounds begin to come from the other uninhabited part of the house.

And Lucas suddenly out of nowhere has a new “best friend” …

A promising horror production reminiscent of the ‘Warren File’ franchise whose North American trailer and poster you can see below.

