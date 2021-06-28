He just found out that he can go without a mask on the street and his reaction sweeps Twitter

A young man fastens his mask in an interview. (Photo: NEWS FOUR)

From this Friday at 00:00, citizens living in Spain can go outdoors without a mask. Of course, as long as the social distance of 1.5 meters can be maintained and there are no crowds.

Noticias Cuatro has issued a report from the center of Madrid in which it has asked dozens of people about this new step to reach the long-awaited normality before the pandemic.

All eyes on the piece have gone to this young man, who in the middle of the interview finds out that he can now take off the mouth guard. “But at night can I go without a mask? But when has it been approved? And can I take it off now? I mean, do I take it off? Pussy, so fucking good. Listen to me, then I can go all night without a mask ”, said the visibly excited man.

Just at that moment a friend of the young man appeared, to whom he said “No masks, uncle!” and he has lowered the mask with his hand.

The same report also addresses how curious it is, after a year and a half, to see people’s faces on the street again. Something that has changed the way people relate to each other.

The same young man from before has done a test with a girl and they have seen their faces without a mask, leaving a curious conversation about whether or not they would be added to Instagram.

The video of the moment has 2.8 million views on Twitter, more than 100,000 ‘likes’ and more than 20,000 shares.

Here you can see the full video.

Two young people see their faces without a mask. (Photo: NEWS FOUR)

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

