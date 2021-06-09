He is unstoppable: Neymar again made differences and has a historic start in the Qualifiers

Focused on playing and having fun in the process, this is how the best version of Neymar in the South American Qualifiers, the most difficult calls in the world. He leads practically all the offensive lines, only in goals he is second behind Marcelo Moreno Martins.

His performance at the Defensores del Chaco stadium was one more example of Neymar’s individual and collective power. He broke the lock proposed by Paraguay at home from early at 4 ‘, with a goal near the small area after Gabriel Jesús enabled him. That was his fifth goal in the Playoffs heading to Qatar 2022.

He did not stop creating danger throughout the game and in compensatory time he assisted Lucas Paquetá to win 0-2 on a field that has historically been difficult for the Brazilian team. Tite’s men scored four goals in the double day and two were from Neymar, the other two were also assisted by the PSG star.

He is second in the scorers table with 5, only surpassed by Marcelo Moreno (Bolivia) with 6. And in assists he is the leader with 4, one more than Alberto Espínola (Paraguay), Ángel Mena (Ecuador) and Moisés Caicedo (Ecuador) .

It is the one that generated the most penalties (2), the most times he shot on goal (11), the most effective dribbles (34), the most duels won (64) and the most decisive passes per game (3.0). Their performance has Brazil leading with 18 points in six games, they won them all with the best offense (16 goals) and the best defense (2 goals).

Neymar nas Eliminatórios for the 2022 Cup: 1st in goals (5)

1st in assists (4)

1st in mins to participate (40)

1st in fried pênaltis (2)

1st in shots certos (11)

1st in dribbles certos (34)

1st in ganhos duels (64)

1st in SofaScore rating (9.23)

1st in decisive passes by game (3.0) 😱 pic.twitter.com/4191W0dx1R – SofaScore Brazil (@SofaScoreBR) June 9, 2021

Hunting for Pele

In 105 games for the Brazilian national team, Neymar yelled 66 goals, a figure that puts him 12 away from surpassing O Rei Pelé as the five-time world champion’s top scorer. He has already left Ronaldo (62) and Romario (55) behind.

Also in attendance is close to the so-called best player of all time. Neymar gave 45 passes to goal and only two are missing to match Pelé. And from this Sunday he will have new opportunities to write his history in the national team. The Copa América begins and Brazil will debut against Venezuela.

Read also: Results and current positions of the South American Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022