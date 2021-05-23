He is the tiktokero that Andrea Meza would be dating – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

After crowning herself as the most beautiful woman in the universe, Andrea Meza has not stopped answering questions about her romantic situation. Without giving many clues, the Mexican would have confirmed the suspicions that there is something else between her and the tiktokero Ryan Anthony.

“It’s a very complicated question,” confessed Andrea blushing on the program ‘Al Rojo Vivo’, where they mentioned the name of the content creator.

“We met through social networks, we have been talking for a while, we were able to meet in person and we have been dating,” said the beautiful Miss Universe.

Anthony is a lover of Mexican culture. Ryan translated his middle name into Spanish to call himself Antonio and who became known, among other things, for his funny videos replicating dramatic scenes from soap operas.

A Florida resident, Ryan is no stranger to television cameras. After discovering his imitations of stories such as ‘Intimate Enemy 2’ and ‘Loli’s Luck’, Telemundo had him as a guest and correspondent for the program ‘At home with Telemundo’.

But perhaps his most significant work so far, is his leadership during the Miss Universe pageant, from where he was able to support Andrea Meza. “Good, but for the next time, I’ll put on the crown,” wrote the young man at the bottom of a photo next to Andrea.