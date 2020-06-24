It is not the first time that it does, but Pablo Motos has again questioned Fernando Simón, the director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health (CCAES), which has become famous in recent months for his continuous appearances to update the situation of the pandemic.

Fernando Simón and Pablo Motos

Santiago Segura analyzed in ‘El hormiguero’ the possibility of a regrowth before the arrival of tourists from countries like Brazil, with a high rate of infections. Although the filmmaker did it in a humorous way, Pablo Motos picked up the glove to launch his speech. « It is incredible about the measures of airports, « claimed the presenter of ‘El hormiguero‘.

Motos is in favor of tourists undergoing the PCR test in their country of origin before traveling. « Doctor Simón has come out and said that doing the test at origin would be of little use because you can catch it along the way. Possibly Doctor Simon is the only doctor who believes that PCR tests are useless« complained the Antena 3 communicator.

Sowing the debate

« The countries that have done well have been based on testing, however here we say they are useless, « added Motos to finish igniting a polarized debate on social networks. Some followers censured the criticism of Fernando Simón and described the presenter’s words as « ridiculous ». « He argues that the best measure to avoid contagion from tourists is PCR, but he does not understand that they give a fixed image and could become infected later, » criticizes a viewer.