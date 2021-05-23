He is the famous brother of Denisse Novoa

Telemundo Will Denisse Novoa launch as a model after EXATLON ?: Look at these hot photos

Ever since the Exatlon United States audience set their eyes on Denisse Novoa, they fell in love with the Mexican native girl with dark hair and deep blue eyes. As if that were not enough, Denisse, nicknamed “The Panther”, for her precision and dexterity when crossing the complex circuits of the competition, quickly fell in love with everyone and became one of the best athletes in the history of the program. competencies.

A history riddled with stumbling blocks

But alongside her athletic strength that made her a safe resource on her longtime team, the Contestants, Denisse Novoa’s story at Exatlon USA has not been an easy one. In the second season, the girl, who was unstoppable to the grand final, had to leave the competition due to a difficult injury that required surgery and even a long rehabilitation process.

With the fifth season of the successful reality show, Denisse Novoa saw the perfect moment, her body, mind and spirit were ready to return to meet forces in the Dominican Republic, but this time she also came out, and her farewell was even much more controversial than the For the first time, then, in an unprecedented event in the history of the competition, both she and Frank Beltre, a former Team Famosos athlete, were abruptly expelled from Exatlon United States for what the production described as “serious breach of contract” , which forced them to take action with both athletes, so the dream was not fulfilled this second opportunity either.

There is something in which Denisse Novoa has always been very clear, and that is that her passion for sports is shared with the screens, since she is an actress and has even participated in several projects on the Telemundo network, but without a doubt, The one who opened the doors to millions of homes and made his enigmatic face a well-known one, it will always be Exatlon United States.

He is the famous brother of Denisse Novoa

And it is that if we talk about acting and familiar faces, it is evident that it runs in Denisse’s family, because his brother, Mauricio Novoa, is a well-known actor who has participated in numerous series and soap operas, sharing that hobby for all time with “La Pantera” from Exatlon United States. Also, like his sister, Mauricio is a model and has been seen in numerous advertising campaigns in the United States and Latin America.

Mauricio has also stood out as a singer in the musical Reality Show “La Banda” and is one of the founders of the non-profit environmental protection group We Are Nature, which is responsible for raising awareness and protecting nature, highlighting how important it is for the new generations.

Among the television projects of the Telemundo network where we have seen Mauricio Novoa demonstrating his acting talent are 100 Days to Fall in Love, Mariposa de Barrio (the biographical series of singer Jenni Rivera), and Al Otro Lado del Muro. The young man is very active on social networks, where he shares his very healthy lifestyle, and even professional photographs as a model.

