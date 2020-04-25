Kevin Krawietz became one of the best seven doubles of the world during the past year, the season of its sports explosion. Today is supermarket stocker. The effects of the coronavirus advance around the world opened the door to different minimal stories like this one. german tennis player.

“I have been working in a discount store for 450 euros for a few weeks”, he told in an interview that he made to the middle of his country Der Spiegel. Krawietz has the particularity of carrying on his back with being the current champion of the doubles tournament of Roland Garros, a title that he won in 2019 accompanied by his compatriot Andreas Mies after prevailing in the final against the French Jérémy Chardy and Fabrice Martin (6-2 and 7-6).

On March 12, ATP announced the six-week stoppage of the activity, although that stop began to expand as a result of the cancellation of various tournaments, a decision related to the advancement of the new coronavirus around the world. Many tennis players began to warn that they would have financial problems in this scenario and the figures of the circuit have already begun to think of some solutions. However, and judging by his account, the determination of the number 13 of the doubles ranking taking a job during these weeks it has nothing to do with a financial issue.

“I had planned to take a look at a normal job for a time. The coronavirus now gave me the opportunity to do this. Some of my colleagues here get up at five in the morning and are in the store at five-thirty to fill the shelves. I’m learning to have more empathy, “said the athlete from 28 years who last year also won the ATP doubles tournaments in New York and the Antwerp tournaments in Belgium.

“I put the shelves in and out with a partner. I see those of sausages and cheeses are full. I sort the empty boxes. Last week I made security in front of the entrance, I sprayed the shopping carts with disinfectant ”, explained about his new role Krawietz, who got a prize greater than 300 thousand dollars for conquering Roland Garros and accumulated more than 600 thousand dollars in awards throughout 2019.

“I had the luxury in my life of being able to turn my hobby into a profession”, recognized who also won four challenger titles throughout the past year.

While working on this new job, the Munich tennis player uses a special permit he received to train despite the restrictive measures in force in his country: “I play three or four times a week. I bought some skates, so I travel on that. ”