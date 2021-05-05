05/05/2021

On at 20:31 CEST

Daniel Guillen

Former Manchester United player, Ferdinand River, has flattered Phil Foden, whom he sees above Kylian Mbappé or Erling Haaland, after Manchester City’s qualification for the Champions League final for BT Sports: “He is the best young player in the world right now”.

The Briton has recognized that, despite the good level of the two forwards both in their respective leagues and in Europe, the midfielder is much more important today: “Haaland has yet to play at this level. In current terms, Foden is the best in form.”.

Manchester City has run as one of the best teams of the season due to its level of play and streak of results, something that the central has highlighted: “I’m not a fan of City, but they are doing it in a fantastic way; I enjoy watching them play football. Mahrez, Sterling, De Bruyne or Gundogan constantly play, exchange and flow. It’s total football “.

Phil Foden’s explosion

One of the players who has grown the most with Pep Guardiola this season is Phil Foden. The young midfielder has acquired a practically total significance in the Manchester City game. It has only been left out of the plans ten times: has played a total of 46 games in which he has scored 14 goals and has distributed ten assists.

Priority objective: tie the Premier League

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City has reached the Champions League final by taking down Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG. The British, who have already won the Carabao Cup, seek to certify the Premier League before thinking about the big event in Istanbul on May 29. With a 13-point advantage over Manchester United, It would be worth them with a victory in the next four days (or wait for the failure of the Solskjaer team) to tie the title mathematically.

The skyblues sThey face Chelsea next weekend, who will also have played their European tie against Real Madrid, rival that separated them from also achieving the FA Cup and completing the full English. They later meet Newcastle, Brighton and Everton on the last three dates..