Actress Aislinn Derbez made a emotional congratulation yesterday with a photograph posted on his Instagram to his former partner Mauricio Ochmann for Father’s Day, pointing out that he is the best dad he knows.

Both have shown that although their relationship ended several months ago, they continue getting along pretty well and they even interact on social networks, taking their separation with great responsibility and maturity.

A month ago, on Mother’s Day, Mauricio did not hesitate to share a emotional message congratulating Aislinn and even pointing out that her daughter is really lucky of having her as a mother.

Now Aislinn, on Father’s Day, returned the tender thanks and congratulations in a post on your official Instagram account.

This man is the best dad I know. Her unconditional love, devotion and dedication to her fatherhood is something she has never seen before in a man, « wrote the actress.

Ochmann and Derbez, they started their relationship after starring in the movie A la Mala en el 2014From there they began a romance that was undoubtedly the most followed by Mexicans and the show business.

Unfortunately last March they decided end your relationship as a couple and being just friends especially for their little daughter Kailani.

I am very proud of the family we have today (even if it is not a conventional family), « she continued writing.

The congratulation, with just one day of being shared by Aislinn, has almost 900 thousand likes and hundreds of comments from friends, family and her followers who undoubtedly admire her for her maturity.

What a beautiful family « , » I do not know if it is maturity, or what she does is ridiculous … « , » Now the families have changed, what matters is that love is still intact. « , » COME BACK PLEASE « , were some from the comments.

Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann have shown on several occasions that things can go very well between a couple, despite a separation or even a divorce, being a great example for thousands of people.