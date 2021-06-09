He is recorded hitting and abusing his one-month-old baby to blackmail the father

A 19-year-old girl arrested in Miami and accused of mistreating and beating her daughter, just over a month old, recorded the abuse and sent the images to the baby’s father, with messages warning that he was going to kill her and pretend it was an accident.

“You don’t think I’m going to kill her. Say it again, ”she wrote in a text message to her boyfriend Bryunna Joyce, a resident of Hialeah, Miami-Dade County, according to police.

In the videos he sent to the girl’s father, with whom he had argued, you can see how he throws the baby into bed, hits her in the face several times, grabs her by the neck and puts a cloth on her face for 37 seconds, local media reported on Tuesday.

In the recording, the baby is seen moving her head under the cloth looking for air to breathe, said Local 10 channel.

This Monday Bryunna Joyce, who was arrested Sunday in Miami, She appeared before a judge and was charged with child abuse and neglect, death threats and attempting to strangle the girl.

According to Local 10 channel, in one of the messages that accompanied the video, he stated that his daughter was lying in the car seat “like a dog” and that he was going to act as if it were an accident.

The police report indicates, according to the television medium, that she is also seen moving her daughter’s chair to go back and forth in the car abruptly, causing the little girl to hit her head several times.

