06/11/2021 at 11:37 AM CEST

This week the veteran journalist of El Periódico de Catalunya Emilio Pérez de Rozas assured in an article that Valentino Rossi is considering leaving the World Cup after the Assen race, at the end of June, without finishing the championship, underlining that this is “the fear of his team and the organization of the World Cup & rdquor; before the bad results that are reaping this season. The news has had a high impact on the Italian media and now even the pilot’s parents, Graziano Rossi and Stefania Palma, they wanted to comment on it, dismissing a hasty goodbye from Valentino.

At 42, Rossi is going through his worst sporting streak since he arrived at the World Cup in 1996. He is 19th in the current championship with only 17 points in seven races, he has not won since June 2017 and has not managed to get on the podium in the last 17 great prizes. After losing his seat in the official team Yamaha , the Italian has failed to stand out in the Petronas SRT satellite formation. But one thing is the figures and another, the motivation of Rossi to keep trying.

“Do you really think that Valentino is one of those who leave things half unfinished? What do you think? I would say no, that he is not one of those who retire in the middle of the year. He did not throw in the towel even in the darkest days with Ducati, two years had to be and two years were, hard and swallowed & rdquor ;, remember Stefania Palma, the mother of Voucher and of Luca Marini, in response to the newspaper ‘Il Resto del Carlino’.

“Vale did 72 laps on Monday in the Barcelona test. Do you think that a rider who is going to retire in two weeks is going to do so many laps looking for solutions to improve the Yamaha? Valentino continues to do what he has always done. I can guarantee you that he is rightly angry, but certainly not discouraged, & rdquor; insists the mother of Rossi.

Neither does his father, Graziano, a former pilot, gives credence to the possibility of a premature retirement. “Valentino is a man of his word, he said that in the middle of the season he will decide his future as a driver, but regarding next year, not now. I honestly don’t know anything else. However, I do know that he was quite pissed off, after the Catalan Grand Prix “, in which Valentino crashed while fighting for 10th position.