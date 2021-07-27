Colombians Abroad



He is not deceived: Luis Fernando Suárez analyzed the elimination of Costa Rica



Jenny Gámez July 26, 2021, 06:33 pm

The Colombian team left the race in the semifinal of the Gold Cup.

Costa Rica lost 2-0 to Canada in the Gold Cup quarterfinals and said goodbye to the tournament earlier than its coach, Luis Fernando Suárez, expected.

The Colombian called us to deceit and recognized that, from beginning to end, his rival was more.

“Costa Rica was well eliminated by a team that played better than us,” said the Antioquia coach.

“I have nothing to reproach the players in the attitude part, but in the practical sense of football it was much more Canada than us. We have a lot to improve, we need to grow much more in the football proposal to have much more prominence”, he said, at a press conference.

Costa Rica will now focus on the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, which are scheduled for next September.