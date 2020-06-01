The space world is a few hours away from making history again. SpaceX, Elon Musk’s company, and NASA, prepare to make the second attempt to launch the Crew Dragon capsule onto the International Space Station. If this does not tell you much, you have to know that with this launch, a new era begins in the race to conquer space … but from a commercial and even tourist side.

Much has been said about the capsule and the Demo-2 mission that today could mark the beginning of commercial trips to space and even a possible arrival on Mars – sooner rather than later. Although the aforementioned is the most important, there is another thing that leaves us all breathless: the new space suits from NASA and SpaceX.

In how many movies like Interstellar have we not seen space suits with incredible futuristic designs? Well, the suits that astronauts Douglas Hurley and Bob Behnken are going to try to go into space with today are even better and a reality.

Now that we mention science fiction movies, it immediately brings us to these new outfits, which look like something out of a huge Hollywood production in the style of Nolan or Kubrick. And we can not be further from reality, because the Responsible for the design of the costumes, is the sculptor and designer of special costumes Jose Fernandez.

We may not have heard his name, but in reality, this man has been the special wardrobe manager for movies like Tron, Iron Man, Thor, Captain America: Civil War, Wolverine, Wonder Woman and Batman Vs. Superman, among other movies.

Fernandez, as we mentioned, is also a plastic artist, and that is how he began his career in Hollywood as the sculptor of the figures or prototypes of Gemlins in 1989. From there he continued with Godzilla, Men in Black, Alien III and Bicentennial Man. He did a few more collaborations and then started designing the special costumes for the Batman and Robin and Batman Forever movies.

These are some other movies where he created the special costumes:

Fantastic Four

Oblivion

Thor: Ragnarok

X-Men: Apocalypse

After earth

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Hellboy (sculptor)

Planet of the Apes (sculptor)

You can also read: CHRONICLE OF A LAUNCH: THIS IS ALL THAT HAPPENED WITH THE CREA DRAGON OF SPACEX AND NASA

Special features

Beyond the visual aspect of a spacesuit, it has to be functional. In other words, it must first serve to protect astronauts, provide comfort, and help them carry out all tasks in the best way.

“Above all, it was designed to keep astronauts safe. But it was also important that they were comfortable and inspiring ”Said Benji Reed, mission director on the SpaceX side.

As we already mentioned, security is number one priority. Protect them from some depressurization, where air is lost from the capsule, for example. They are also made to ensure that astronauts have enough oxygen and have temperature regulators.

Communication with ground controllers is one of the most important features, and is provided through the hull. These helmets are made with 3D printing technology, and the gloves are made to be responsive to the capsule’s touchscreens.

These new suits –we believe them from just seeing them– they are approximately 40 percent lighter than previous generations of space suits worn by American astronauts.

As you have already seen in the photos, SpaceX left for a fairly minimalist white-to-gray suit; However, Boieng, who also have a contract to take trips in the commercial space program, they opted for a blue model.

“These space suits function as a backup in an emergency situation. It’s like having a fire extinguisher, which should always be available and working when you need it. If all goes well, astronauts won’t need to wear the suit. “Said Richard Watson, NASA’s space suit manager.

One of the reasons why they look so light and so well designed, is that these suits are not made to fully withstand the challenges of outer space. In other words, they are not designed for spacewalking. For those suits to have a design like those that will be used today, it still takes a little more time.

Watch on YouTube