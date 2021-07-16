He is Humbe, the emerging artist who breaks it with only 20 years

But Humbe It is not improvised, in a telephone conversation with Who, the young man of only 20 years detailed the long way he has traveled to be now one of the singers preferred by young people.

“From the age of 9 I began to write, to play instruments, obviously at that age I had no idea what I was writing, but I have always been clear that I like music, art and connect through this”, explains the young man musician.

He explained that although his album, Entropía, is full of empathy, not everything he shares in it is a personal experience, but rather of his relatives and his environment in general.

“The songs are not just my experiences, there are songs that I do based on, for example, the relationship between my brother and his girlfriend, or when my best friend was cut off, when my parents fight,” he explained.

The lithography presented by the young Mexican consists of 11 songs, among which stand out: “El poeta”, “Himno”, “Kryptonita” and “Roma”, and such has been the acceptance of his music that the day of the release it was sold out the physical format that was released.