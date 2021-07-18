He is hospitalized in an emergency for Covid-19 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between

Sammy Pérez, famous actor and comedian on Mexican television, was hospitalized in an emergency after presenting serious symptoms of Covid-19.

According to doctors, Sammy Pérez was admitted to the hospital with advanced lung damage and with “very little oxygenation.”

The news was spread through the social networks of Sammy Pérez.

“Samuel is very delicate,” reads the Instagram post.

Doctors report the state of health of Sammy Pérez as “very serious”

This afternoon, Sammy Pérez’s social networks put comedy and work aside to give a very important news about the famous.

And it is that, due to aggravated symptoms of Covid-19, Sammy Pérez was taken to the emergency hospital.

Erick De Paz, manager of the company that represents him, was the one who reported on the comedian’s health.

“I regret to inform you that a few minutes ago Sammy was admitted to the hospital, with oxygen, derived from Covid-19. Let’s send him all our good vibes (…) Let’s pray for him. “

ERICK DE PAZ

Likewise, an audio was shared – words of the responsible doctor – to give more details about the evolution of Sammy Pérez in the hospital.

As it is heard, Zuleika – his girlfriend and fiancée – is the one who keeps abreast of any new news about Sammy Pérez.

“He arrived very deoxygenated, with a lung badly damaged by Covid. (…) He is on the tightrope ”, reports the doctor.

