“He is homophobic even with his own son”

This Wednesday, Telecinco issued the seventh chapter of Rocío: tell the truth to stay alive. It was one of the hardest chapters to date, as it illustrated the death of The Greatest and how Antonio David himself took advantage of the four months in which the singer tried in Houston his pancreatic cancer before he died to make maneuvers in order to ensure -and expand- the inheritance of Rocío and David Flores.

As in the previous episodes, many of the countless television interventions by Antonio David Flores on television. And it is that, with the information provided by the docuserie, these acquire new nuances and serve to better understand everything.

In some of those videos in the newspaper library, the Civil Guard is shown aggressive and with a clear intention to silence however, those who do not perpetuate their version and question it or speak in favor of Rocío Carrasco, as was the case of the journalist Diego Arrabal or José Ortega Cano, who dared to call him “abuser” in a program, although that word fell into broken sack.

However, other statements also caused a great impact on networks despite the fact that they were made without that tone. In fact, it seemed like a joke. Rocío Carrasco herself was perplexed by some images that she said she had not seen before. So much so, that he chose to bite his tongue after commenting that what was going through his head was not right to say.

It was a homophobic comment and about David, the young son of Antonio David Flores and Rocío Carrasco. In the middle of a day-to-day gathering on June 29, 2004, the civil guard said: “It’s what he has … sometimes I meet David in a little skirt“. The devastating phrase came after the collaborator said that his son enjoyed singing the song Como una ola, by his grandmother Rocío Jurado.

“Do you sing like Rocío Jurado or like Ortega Cano?”, The presenter wanted to know before. “The ideal is for him to sing like his grandmother, because he carries her blood. I think the answer has been clear,” said Flores, implying that the boy did not sing well. The presenter, then, commented that “everything sticks”, to which the civil guard made the criticized comment: “That yes and that is the problem, that is the problem … that many times I see him with little skirts and that“.

“How? I hadn’t seen these images that I just saw, but it seems very strong to me. He says it meanly. Right now I can’t tell you anything about this, because a lot of things that I shouldn’t say go through my head, “Carrasco commented. The reaction was extrapolated to the networks, which did not take long to make the comment ugly and, shocked, comment that it was “homophobic with his own son”.

The homophobic pearls that Antonio David drops through his mouth are truly disgusting. And that already says a lot about what he is as a person, regardless of what he is or is not as a father. #DewVerdad5 – We talk about Tele (@HablamosdeTv) April 14, 2021

“That is the problem that sometimes I see him with a little skirt” HOW REALLY ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT YOUR OWN SON # RocioVerdad5 – Destler Suescun💫🕊 (@DestlerGH) April 14, 2021

The comment of the “skirt” and that “everything bad sticks” in relation to the alleged homosexuality of Ortega Cano is one of the most stale, homophobic and disgusting things that “impious father” could say. # RocioVerdad5 – Jose 🔻🏳️‍🌈 (@ jvg1997) April 14, 2021

Antonio David saying that sometimes bad things stick and he saw his son with little skirts What a piece of c3rd0 # RocioVerdad5 – Salseo💫 (@TVSALSEO) April 14, 2021

‘That is the problem, that many times I see him with a little skirt’ FORGIVES????? fucking disgusting of Antonio David # RocioVerdad5 – jota (@jotakx) April 14, 2021

Antonio David about his son 20 years ago “the trouble is that sometimes I see him with little skirts” You disgusting pig piece of shit

# RocioVerdad5 – Miss Picky (@SrtaPickyGH) April 14, 2021