He is Guillermo Calderón, new director of the CDMX Metro

MEXICO CITY.- Guillermo Calderón Aguilera, who has 15 years of experience in public transport in the capital, is the new director of the Metro Collective Transport System (STC).

This was announced by the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo replacing Florencia Serranía.

Guillermo Calderón is a specialist in project and process management, specialized in the implementation and operation of urban transport systems.

For more than 13 years he was director of the Metrobús, during his tenure he put into operation seven lines of this system with an extension of 140 kilometers.

Between 2018 and 2021 he served as General Director of the Electric Transport Service (STE) of Mexico City, where he promoted the resurgence of the company and electromobility in public transport.

Additionally, he has held the position of General Director of Regulation, Environmental Verification and Water, Soil and Waste Projects in the Secretariat of the Environment of Mexico City.

At the Mexican Petroleum Institute, he served as coordinator of the PEMEX Southern Region Environmental Diagnosis Project, which included the participation of several UNAM Institutes, the Juárez de Tabasco University and the United States National Laboratories.

Likewise, he has been a consultant for various projects at the national level and for CONACYT in aspects of technology transfer.

Calderón Aguilera trained as a degree in chemical engineering obtaining honorable mention from the Faculty of Chemistry, National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

He took postgraduate courses in process engineering at Karlsruhe University, Federal Republic of Germany. It is internationally certified by the Project Management Institute (PMI), United States.

