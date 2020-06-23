June was a big dispute in ‘Saturday deluxe’ that everyone has talked about over the weekend. A strong row between Jorge Javier Vázquez and Belén Esteban, after this criticized the management of the Government of Spain during the Covid-19 crisis, ended the presenter’s departure from the set refusing to follow the interview with the collaborator.

Federico Jiménez Losantos

After what happened, there are many who have wanted to show their opinion, such as the case of Federico Jiménez Losantos, who has shit against the presenter and the direction of the program. Through his space at esRadio, he described Vázquez as « a talented boy but with the Charnego complex, » who « wants to be Antonio García Ferreras. Forget. You do the pink chronicle well. In politics you do like Maruja Torres: ridiculeOn this, the radio adds that « it pains him that a talented guy is so unaware of his limits. You don’t know anything about politics and the little you do know are bungling pogres that you should file. «

Losantos not only charges against the presenter, but also against his superiors. « Directors think the same. They are Catalan progressives who hate everything Spanish. They are disgusting progres who dominate the televisions and the producers « . What Vázquez did » is a contempt for the people who watch ‘Save me’ « , he assures, and asks himself: » Do you establish the right of admission? «

« Mamarracho, who do you think you are? »

But there are still questions to Losantos, who does not consider the issue settled. « Mamarracho, who did you think you were? The Moscow prosecutor? But who are you to talk like that about people you have been licking the rabel for 30 years? Are you going to laugh at the pink chronicle now? » , Losantos is questioned, who, in this dispute, defends Belén Esteban: « She It was very good and very contained, unlike the other that seemed to be Sister Lucia Caram«