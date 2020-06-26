The health of Maradona It is back on everyone’s lips after he appeared in a video showing his ass in a worrying state. As clarified by his neurosurgeon, the Argentine star « is clean of cocaine”But he has excess alcohol as his daughter Giannina has also recognized.

« Diego is fine. Obviously, this quarantine is very difficult for all the people who are really isolated, like him, they feel it and a lot. This brings mood disorders. It is a reality that not only affects Maradona, ”said Leopoldo Luque on América TV.

Diego Maradona and the pills

« When I hear that they say that Diego is stuffed I can’t believe it. Maradona is a difficult, particular patient and everyone knows it. The effort we make with the entire team is terrible to achieve the best that we can with it. My priority is Diego and his health. We have taken him several times to the Olivos Clinic, we have studied him and he is a person who varies his mood and habits, which are sometimes different and have a negative result on his health. The truth is that we are on him and sometimes the result is not as expected, but that of the pills is outrageous« Said the Maradona neurosurgeon.

However, he noted: « You have been prescribed anxiolytics for a long time. Medications that we continue because some cannot be taken. The body has a tolerance and drastically withdrawing them can compromise the patient’s life. He drinks alcohol and we are working on it. The patient’s posture is essential for the success of the treatment, it is not easy to describe. «

Family problems, terrible for Maradona

The addiction of Maradona alcohol is being aggravated by family disputes: “If you are in a bad mood, it affects what you eat, what you drink. When I see him, I try to tell him about anything but these troubles. I do not take sides because of family problems. What I can vouch for is that when you hear this it hurts you. He said he wishes he had all his children together. Talk about it and it breaks, tells me that he suffers a lot ”.

« Without a doubt, family issues are always negative for him, because anyone with his background, that addictive personality that he showed with cocaine, needs a family environment. If the opposite happens, it is dramatic because the patient begins to want to come out of reality and a person with his background is never cured. It is treated. Relapses are part of any treatment« Added Leopoldo Luque.

« He, at times, has excesses with alcohol and at times not. This quarantine, these family problems are terrible for him. So when I hear it’s a pill issue … No, that’s simplifying a problem that has a higher understanding system, that has to do with family support. This is atypical, this quarantine, « he said.

Maradona’s problems with alcohol according to her daughter Giannina

In addition to the neurosurgeon of MaradonaHis daughter Giannina also recently spoke about the Argentine’s problems with alcohol: « I want my dad to continue living. The alcohol scene has been denying it for a long time. It’s not something from now, from quarantine«

« We have experienced situations that were not right. My dad thanked me a lot of times that we had admitted him at the time. We gave the responsibility to a judge. Today it cannot be done legally, ”he added.

« I no longer tell him not to drink alcohol. But he doesn’t enjoy it. There is the point. He doesn’t enjoy having a beer. Not enjoy it« Giannina confessed after Maradona’s birthday.