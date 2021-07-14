he is cannibal and is born on the roads

07/14/2021 at 2:20 PM CEST

Its scientific name is Lluciapomaresius stalii, It is known as mountain cicada and it seems taken from a fantasy tale for its colors, from green to brown, almost black, and its peculiar shape with long antennae.

Related to grasshoppers and locusts, but more similar in appearance to crickets, This orthopteran insect is present in the geography of the entire Iberian Peninsula, although it is endemic to eastern Spain. The “song” of the males (stridulation), a well-known soundtrack in summers in Spain, is produced by rubbing their wings together.

It is a harmless species for man and, although it feeds on some herbs, it is essentially a scavenger of others insects. It is common to see it eating the corpses of its own congeners. But, in addition to his cannibalism, one of the great curiosities This insect is the place where in recent times it has been seen to lay its eggs: in the cracks in the asphalt.

Females differ from males by the ovipositor, an appendage in the form of a stinger that serves to deposit the eggs. Although such a stylet may seem somewhat fearsome, its purpose is merely reproductive, and it is never used as a method of defense.

They usually bury the eggs at the distance that their ovipositor reaches, between late summer and early autumn, when the rains soften the ground and promote both the laying and the embryonic development of future offspring. In this case, what has been taking this animal to lay its eggs in a place as inhospitable as a road for a while?

Everything indicates that the reason is that they choose surfaces of hard materials, very exposed to the sun, as in this case the asphalt, but also rocks, so that the eggs spend the winter safely from the cold and the wind, until they hatch in spring. It is a bug, therefore, now capable of being born on the roads.

In this video from the YouTube channel “Picknature”, Baldo Muñoz shows us a colony of mountain cicadas which was found in the Lloma del Cavall, at an altitude of 1,100 meters in the Sierra de Mariola, a protected natural space located in the interior of the provinces of Alicante and Valencia.

Another curiosity of the mountain cicada, whose cylindrical body measures about 3 centimeters in length, is that it helps a lot to control the processionary, since they feed on the eggs and larvae of other insects.

Also very striking is the “bag” that females present at the end of the abdomen. Although they look like eggs, it really is a spermatophore, or what is the same, a sac full of sperm and nutrients that the male introduces during copulation. The recipient will absorb its content to fertilize the eggs.