“He is at home and he is fine”

04/16/2021 at 8:40 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, assured that Aubameyang is progressing well in relation to his illness after the defeat against Slavia Praha: “She is at home and is fine. She was in the hospital for two days to receive the proper treatment, but now she feels fine.”.

Spanish, what you will not be able to count on the scorer indefinitely, acknowledged that it was news that no member of the club could hope for: “He was not against Sheffield United because two days before he was not well, but no one could expect that to be the case“.” Some of the doctors did more tests and that’s when we found out“, he sentenced.

Along these lines, he praised the management of the situation and the group’s response: “They immediately knew what to do and did a great job. Everyone has been in contact with him: he has had great support from his colleagues”. “If the treatment is effective, it will not take long to return,” he concluded.

A crossroads for the Gabonese

Aubameyang, who was being one of the most important players for Mikel Arteta, contracted malaria at the end of March during a rally with his national team. The attacker already He did not participate in the last day of the Premier League and was ruled out for the return of the quarterfinals of the Europa League, where the Gunners thrashed (0-4) the Czechs to get the ticket to the semifinals. The Gabonese registers, so far, 14 goals and two assists and is one of the most essential pieces for the coach.

The player himself was the one who announced the news on his personal Instagram profile: “Unfortunately, I contracted malaria a few weeks ago when I was on the national team in Gabon. I spent a few days in the hospital this week, but I already feel so much better every day thanks to the excellent doctors who detected and treated the virus so quickly.”. “I’ll be back stronger than ever soon,” he prayed.