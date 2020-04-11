Singer Abraham Mateo uploaded a video in the last hours, dedicated to his fans. Although he tried to make it a joke, fans didn’t take it that way. See how he defined them!

April 11, 2020

Abrahamn Mateo He began singing at the age of seven at a festival in Andalusia, Spain.

Currently, he is 21 years old and has had great hits like ‘¿Qué Ha Pasao’? ‘, With more than 2 million followers on social networks.

In the last hours, he decided to share a video he made on Tik Tok with a friend. He placed the cell phone in the fridge and when he opened it, simulating that someone was inside (and in fact, he was going to the fans who were watching him), as a joke he called them “asshole”. Mommy!

Although for the majority it was fun and they laughed alongside the two boys, others did not take the video very well.

For some followers of Abraham Matthew they took this as an offense. Let’s remember that “asshole” is the term used to tell someone “fool”. Was it with that intention?

.