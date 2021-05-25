He is an adult although he appears to be a 5-year-old child due to a rare disease

In social networks Several photos and videos circulate of a “child” that some consider to be 5 years old old, although in reality he is a young man of 18 years that looks much younger for a rare disease that he suffers.

His name is Hasbullah Magomedov, He was born in Majachkala, the capital of the Russian republic of Dagestan. For some time he became a star of social networks due to his physical appearance that makes the vast majority confuse him with a child.

It turns out that Hasbullah suffers from a rare case of achondroplasia, which triggers the so-called dwarfism, although in this young man this genetic disorder makes him look younger.

The boy is not more than a meter tall, causes a sensation for his high voice and his childish face. He recently started uploading videos to social networks and what originally came as a joke had more impact than expected.

Little by little, Magomedov’s publications were gaining notoriety on social networks, becoming quite a celebrity, not only in his country but in Eastern Europe, and it is that everyone is strange to see him drinking alcohol or driving when he seems to be so just a child.

The young man has indicated that so far, no doctor has been able to give him a clear diagnosis regarding his achondroplasia.

His popularity just exploded after Khabib Nurmagomedov, one of the greatest mixed martial arts fighters of all time, hosted a dinner and invited Magomedov, and several photos and videos emerged from the event, many of them doing the joke that they were fighting. That is why some have already referred to Hasbullah as “little Khabib”, and the images in which he fights with children have become frequent.

Regarding his now fame, Magomedov assures that he does not attach importance to social networks or the number of followers, stating that his intention in the future is to complete his studies, learn the Koran and become an Islamic theologian.

