04/28/2021 at 8:43 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The New England Revolution coach, Richie williams, has flattered Wilfrid Kaptoum, who started as a starter in the team: “He is a very talented player, and again, although it will take some time for him to be back in top form, we hope he will contribute a lot. He has been at a high level and is very good technically with the ball.”.

Along these lines, the leader spoke of everything he can contribute to the team: “He’s connecting from the bottom four to our attacking players, finding little gaps playing between the lines, and then on the other hand, he can defend in that position as well, which is important. It’s something that I think will put him completely in shape. and he will feel a little more comfortable with it “.

The ex of the Barcelona, ​​that was injured during the preseason, made his debut after having a testimonial role in the first game of the season in MLS. The revs defeated DC United by the minimum and the Cameroonian exceeded the hour of play. On the grass he played double pivot alongside Matt Polster, who praised him: “We did well together during our first real minutes, because obviously he was injured during the preseason, so we didn’t have much time to get used to it.”

The American, who did complete the 90 minutes, considers that they can quickly fit into the coach’s scheme: “Despite being the first game and in a difficult game, I think we really balanced out quite well. So I think he can only get better from there and see how we do it against Atlanta.”.

Midfielder trained in La Masia

Wilfrid Kaptoum reached the lower categories of FC Barcelona in 2008 from the Eto’o Academy. The midfielder, who made his debut with the first team led by Luis Enrique, did not finish settling and left for Real Betis. After a brief stint at UD Almería on loan, the Cameroonian returned to Seville to terminate his contract.

The former Barça player left Betis last October and spent several months without a team. Then he received the call from the MLS to enroll in the New England Revolution project, where he has already participated in the first two days of the season. Until now, the midfielder has played a total of 102 games in his sporting career, where he has scored nine goals and distributed four assists.