“He is a diabolical and egocentric being”

Tired of everything that has been said and speculated about her, Rocío Carrasco has ended her silence in a documentary series broadcast by Telecinco, titled Rocío: tell the truth to stay alive. After the filming of the documentary, the daughter of Rocío Jurado and Pedro Carrasco has granted an interview in which she has been sincere and has explained the reasons that led her to take the step after more than two decades keeping silence.

In this sense, Rocío Carrasco has ensured that not identified with what has been counted of her “in the last 20 years”. “I am not that person, I am not that,” he indicated.

Regarding who is guilty of having projected that image on her, Rocío Carrasco has pointed out to Antonio David Flores, whom he has defined as “a being that what he has done for a long time has been try to tear me apart and kill me, publicly and personally. “

In this sense, Carrasco has recognized that feels “very battered” and that he has “been afraid to live the life they were making me live.”

Rocío Jurado’s daughter has been very forceful with Antonio David Flores by stating that in this documentary about her life it will be seen “the profile of an egocentric being, of a diabolical being, but all through the truth. ”

For Rocío Carrasco, the worst thing that she is having to live “is not the absence” of her children, but “the reason for the absence, and how the absence occurs, and what causes that absence and under what conditions. “The cause of the gap between her and her children is, in her opinion, Antonio David Flores,” who, unfortunately for me, is dad”.

Rocío Jurado’s daughter has also explained why she has now decided to tell her story. “There are a moment in my life where I hit rock bottom, and after that moment I realize that this has to change and that things have to change and they have to be known. I do it because I am no longer afraid, “he said.

“It’s good to lynchIt is already good to put myself in a public market and go removing parts of myself every day, and ripping them off, “he said below.

Rocío Carrasco has also considered that her two children “they have been victims of their father” during all this time, and has justified his silence because “he did not want them to suffer.”

After this documentary, Carrasco hopes “be able to start living normally, stop having that panic and that terror of getting up in the morning. “