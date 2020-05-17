He is 80 years old, he got the virus but his wife’s love saved his life | Pexels Photo

There are loves that are for a lifetime, such as the Johnny MacAllister, who met his wife Ann when he was 14 and she was 13. From the first moment he was crushed and knew that he would become the woman of his life. Today, He is 80 years old, he got the virus, but the love of his wife saved his life.

The coronavirus is marking stories, tearing hearts and taking loved ones. Johnny MacAllister, from Oban, Scotland, He was admitted to Lorn and Island Hospital. Paramedics found him at home after collapsing from breathing problems.

His wife’s love saved his life

When I did the Covid-19 test, the result was positive, reason why it remained in the fight during three weeks. Doctors feared that at 80 years old and with a strong urinary infection, he would not be victorious. However, on May 8, he returned home. He was desperate to see his beloved Ann again, who has Alzheimer’s and lives in a nursing home, in Eadar Glinn, Oban.

He remembers every moment of this fight, assuring that the good doctors and the love for his wife were the ones that kept him strong. When he started to recover, he called home and told his children that he would get out of it, but first he told them to please tell his mother that he loves her.

The truth is MacAllister, He lost his sight, more than 20 years ago, and it was his wife who took care of him. On the other hand, remember the way it fell on the floor:

“No one came near me because of the virus, so I was on the floor too.” I managed to get into the bathroom and turned on the taps, but then I collapsed and was on the floor. It was horrible

“Then someone said, ‘Come on Johnny, get up.’ By the grace of God, the caregiver entered, then paramedics came and took me to the hospital.

“I was terrible, the doctor thought I would not make it, but we are very lucky: we have the best doctors and nurses in the world.

“They couldn’t do more for me and I kept thinking about my wife, she was on my mind the whole time. I said, ‘Come on Ann,’ and she helped me, our love helped me get through it. ”

His great love, this is how he describes it

“I saw her and it was love, I can still remember it.” She was 13 and I was 14 and we continued to write and reciprocate. Then she got a job in Oban at the Cooperative and then, when she was 19, we got married. “

Today, the loving couple has four children, 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, the man concluded:

“If I had to live again, I would go find my wife.” When I met her, I loved everything about her, she had a beautiful nature and a charming smile, it was true love, it started right away. “

