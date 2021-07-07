He is 11 years old and finished his Physics degree in just 12 months

We have heard endless stories of children who are considered true geniuses, Due to their high Intellectual Coefficient (IQ), which has allowed them to do extraordinary things, such as the story of the little one that we will tell you next.

Laurent simons He is a child originally from Belgium and who in recent days became news after he achieved something unheard of: At the age of 11, he completed his degree in Physics at the University of Antwerp in just 12 months.

Who made this known was the people of the University of Antwerp themselves. A spokesperson explained that Simons began studying Physics in March 2020 and managed to graduate with 85%, which is the highest distinction.

In addition, the spokesperson also explained that the boy had taken some parallel courses and at the end of the summer, he will begin to study a Master’s degree at that institution.

Historically, Simons has become the second-youngest graduate in the world; First place goes to Michael Kearney, who received his degree in Anthropology from the University of South Alabama in 1994 at age 10.

Laurent may have set a new record, as he had the opportunity to graduate earlier, as he left his studies at the University of Eindhoven, in the Netherlands, in 2019 when he was 9 years old, as some educational authorities of said institution refused to graduate before his 10th birthday.

Seek immortality

In an interview for the Gazet van Antwerpen newspaper, Laurent indicated that he is not very interested in being the youngest graduate, since what he likes the most is getting recognition.

In addition, he made it very clear why he chose to study Physics.

“Immortality, that’s my goal. I want to be able to replace as many parts of the body as possible with mechanical parts ”, explained the boy, assuring that he has already drawn up a whole plan following principles of Quantum Physics.

“Two things are important in a study of this type: acquiring knowledge and applying it. To achieve the second, I want to work with the best teachers in the world, look inside their brains and find out how they think, “he added.

The academic record of this little boy is as follows: he started high school in 2016 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and finished it in record time (just 18 months), thanks to his IQ of at least 145, well above the range of between 90 and 110.

