He impersonates Elon Musk and steals $ 2 million

The name of Elon musk It is already as tied to electric cars and spaceships as it is to cryptocurrencies. And this fact has been taken advantage of by a scammer, who has posed as the second richest man in the world, to steal two million dollars in virtual currencies.

As reported by The Verge, several dozen users lost more than $ 2 million in cryptocurrency to a scammer posing as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in the past six months, the Federal Commission reported Monday. trade. “Promises of guaranteed huge profits or claims that your cryptocurrency will multiply are always scams “, the commission said in its report Monday.

He impersonates Elon Musk and earns $ 2 million from scams (Photo by Win McNamee / Getty Images)

For years, scammers have posed as Musk to scam social media users with cryptocurrencies. They use deceptive tactics on sites like Twitter, often using the same avatar images as Musk’s own account and slightly misspelling his username. Pretending to be musk scammers ask victims to send currency to a specific wallet address in exchange for receiving a larger payment. The scams violate Twitter’s policy against deceptive accounts, but moderators have struggled to curb the activity, and it remains prevalent on the platform.

The $ 2 million figure was revealed in a broader report on the cryptocurrency released by the FTC on Monday. Since last October, consumers have reported losing more than $ 80 million to cryptocurrency scams., which represents an increase of “more than ten times a year”, according to the Commission. Consumers lose an average of $ 1,900 to these scams.

Musk himself was the target of one of the biggest bitcoin scams on Twitter last summer. In one of the biggest breaches in Twitter history, attackers compromised accounts belonging to Musk, President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Bill Gates and even Apple to promote a bitcoin scam. The attackers received about $ 120,000 from the scam that forced Twitter to block all verified users. so they couldn’t post new tweets for several hours.

