Frida Sofía assures that she does not want the money or the last name of Alejandra Guzmán

Frida Sofia, the daughter of the rocker Alexandra Guzmán attacked her mother again, revealing that when she was a little girlShe beat her “completely drunk and drugged.”

“It always comes out that I am ill and that I need therapies, and in case you don’t remember, I have been taking them for years; in fact, I suggest you go with me to psychiatrist, to see who is more damaged, and why I am like this; If she says I’m super mentally ill, there must be a reason, right? ”said the young woman who works as a fitness instructor.

On the other hand, Frida Sofia He denied having beaten his father Pablo Moctezuma or his stepmother Beatrice Pasquel, as revealed by Alejandra Guzmán.

“The only thing my mother did with her statements is to show who the liar is. To what extent do you lie, when I say that I raised my father’s hand, I would never hit my parents; I did it with her to defend myself, because since I was a child she beat me, totally drugged and drunk, ”she said.

Frida Sofía assures that she does not want the money or the surname of Alexandra Guzmán, “Just love something I never had”. In addition, he challenged his mother to swear by his life that he did not sleep with her former couple.

“Oh my God! Who has not lied in your life? What happens is that the actress gets involved and it is impressive, but I do not want anything from her, nor her last name, nor her money, the only thing she does is say that she gave me and everything has to do with money; It would have been better if it had given me a little love. He swore to God that it is false that any of my ex-boyfriends had anything to do with it, but that I swear it for my life, that I die if he did not sleep with my ex, to see if it is true, ”he said.

In the midst of all this scandal, Frida Sofía revealed that all her truth and the evidence of what she says, she will present in a book that she plans to write.

“Time will put everything in its place and I am a faithful believer in divine law, although this topic is already too toxic,” he said.

