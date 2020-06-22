Yolanda Andrade uncovers Cristián Castro’s secret: He hit and sent La Vero to the hospital | Instagram

The Sinaloan driver Yolanda Andrade returned to controversy after making compromising revelations towards Cristian castro, who assures several years ago hit Veronica Castro.

The presenter of the program Montse & Joe, addressed the issue again of Veronica Castro and revealed dark details of the actress’s son, who points out « he even sent her to the hospital, from the blows he gave the actress ».

It may interest you Verónica Castro and Yolanda Andrade, to tears in a reunion

It was during a confession made to an Argentine program in which he again addressed the issue of the relationship with Veronica CastroHowever, what caught the most attention was the revelation he made about the artist’s son, Cristian, who ensures the driver, hit Veronica Castro, his own mother.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

During the conversation, Andrade detailed how the alleged relationship with Veronica CastroBut the talk took a different turn after she mentioned the occasion when Cristian Castro, the eldest son of his « ex-partner, » brutally beat her after the singer began to argue with his grandmother, Doña. Help« Veronica entered the lawsuit and was beaten, » he said.

One day when she was finishing the program, she told me that she was going to her mom’s house because Cristian was fighting with the mom and Valeria, his wife, Valeria, was pregnant, and I told Verónica why they are going if your mom and Cristian understand each other very well. Well, why are you going to fight? Then she spoke to me and said Cristian hit me … « said the actress.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

For a moment everyone came to believe that the singer had hit him for realizing the alleged relationship between Veronica and YolandaHowever, this was not the case, only pointing out, Veronica said that she « had suffered an assault » to defend the singer.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Yolanda He commented that « she demanded that he tell the truth »:

When we were in the hospital I said to her please I ask you you have to tell the truth, so in the hospital obviously she was very badly hit in the neck because she hanged her and kicked her on the hip and they were very bad Veronica .. « she said Yolanda Andrade.

Finally, the actress He revealed all the details to his family doctor, who upon seeing the radiographs was horrified by the results they produced.

You can also read Cristian Castro claims to have lost the reason for his existence

This episode already happened a few years ago, however, the suspicions that they were true increase when remembering the scarce relationship that can be seen between the artist and her eldest son, although on her part, like every mother, she has always come to her defense before the various rumors that point to the singer, but nothing else has ever come out on that topic.