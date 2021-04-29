He hires hitmen in Chile to kill a woman and her son, but criminals kill him

Two Colombians were formally charged this week in chili as perpetrators of the murder of Crescencio Gómez Mamani, who had paid men to kill a woman.

The duo of alleged hitmen, Marvin Estupiñán Hurtado and Brayán Díaz Ardila, appeared before the Alto Hospicio Guarantee Court.

The Alto Hospicio Prosecutor’s Office states that Gómez Mamani had paid him $ 600,000 pesos (about $ 852 dollars) to murder a woman who owed him $ 3 million (about $ 4,260 dollars) and who lived with her son in that commune in northern Chile.

Some reports identify the woman as the wife of the subject who ended up dead, while others indicate that she was the ex-wife.

On the day of the events, April 10, the man who hired the hit men, waited for them at 3 am in the vicinity of the house where they were supposed to enter the female. The residence is located in the European Union Avenue, next to the Nirvana school, place where the victim was waiting for them.

Once the individual paid them, the two men stabbed him on several occasions.

Gómez Mamani received 16 stab wounds in the chest, according to the Publimetro report. The alleged interest of the hit men was to steal from the other. The attackers searched the clothes of the person who had hired them and took his cell phone and a wallet with 30,000 pesos ($ 42 dollars), and left him bleeding at the scene.

Authorities found the alleged killers after tracing the stolen cell phone that was sold to a third party.

Officials from the Chilean Investigative Police (PDI) established that Gómez Mamani himself lived in the house where the crime was reported, on the first floor, while the people he had ordered killed lived on the second floor. The defendants confessed to the authorities that before the day of the events they agreed that they would not kill the woman, but that they would keep the money and attack Gómez Mamani with a knife.

The duo agreed that they would steal everything that was in the man’s possession, and they would abandon him in the La Pampa sector, in Alto Hospicio.

After the arrest, the alleged criminals confessed the facts and indicated that Gómez Mamani had previously shown them the house where they should go. The deceased today would also have ordered the hitmen to kill the woman’s son.

The defendants will remain in prison for at least 80 days as a precautionary measure while the investigation of the case progresses.

The court accepted the request of the Prosecutor’s Office and ordered preventive detention for both.