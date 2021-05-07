he hid drugs in the parks so that his fans would find them and he hung them on nets

Rafa, who is the name of the detainee, posted videos on his social networks announcing that hid marijuana buds through the parks of Prat de Llobregat.

Through Instagram, he gave instructions, giving exact details of where the drug was. Thus, his more than 3,000 followers took to the streets in search of the hidden drug.

Sometimes I waited for them to arrive to record them while collecting the gift, and others requested that they notify him through social networks that they had been the winners.

More than a game, it was a marketing campaign: whoever he gave marijuana to, then he offered to sell him more.

Having given so many details about their location in real time, the Mossos d’Esquadra have managed to find him.

The agents arrested him, and investigated his home where 75 grams of hashish were intervened, 115 grams of marijuana, precision balances, a compressed air gun, and cash.

Is currently in release with charges accused of a crime against public health.