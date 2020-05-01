Former player and currently commentator Caio Ribeiro criticized the interview with São Paulo’s football director, Raí, who questioned President Jair Bolsonaro’s position during the new coronavirus pandemic and even suggested a “resignation to avoid the impeachment process “. For Caio Ribeiro, the tricolor leader should avoid political issues.

“I didn’t like Raí’s speech, because he spoke very little about sport and talked a lot about politics. He, as much as he says that he is his personal opinion, he is today the strong man of São Paulo and the statements and opinions that he emits splashes in the institution. I think he has to talk about sports. When he talks about resignation, about public hospitals and all that, it seems to me that he has political connotations regarding preferences “, said the commentator, during participation in SporTV program.

Caio Ribeiro, sports commentator at Globo

Photo: reproduction / Globo / Estadão

Raí’s interview was published last Thursday by Globoesporte.com. The São Paulo official said that President Jair Bolsonaro has been “working hard” and that he is “at the limit of irresponsibility”.

“If I lose governance, I hope and hope for a resignation to avoid the impeachment process, which is always traumatic. Because the focus must be on the pandemic. (Impeachment) is not something to think about now, no energy can be spent on it, but if it is hurting this gigantic health and sanitary crisis even more, it has to be considered “, said Raí.

Caio Ribeiro agreed with Raí regarding the return of games in Brazil. President Jair Bolsonaro argues that teams go back to work and has been talking to people involved in football. For Raí and Caio Ribeiro, the moment is of caution.

“It is good to make it clear and reinforce that São Paulo’s position is not to return quickly. It is to go back to your time, with the guidelines, and gradually, obviously starting training without a certain date when the championship will return,” said the director .

“It seems to me that at that moment, at least the schedule that has been done so far was a vacation month, we will be back in early May and we will have a meeting in late April to see if that calendar will be maintained. Guys, people are dying, the curve didn’t flatten. So okay, we’re going to postpone it a little bit, we’ll wait for this curve to flatten. The news yesterday and today is very bad, it continues and the death toll increased. That’s what I think this has to be discussed. And I think that the financial side, however cruel it seems to be what I’m going to say, is very worrying too. It’s not that you have to put people’s health at risk , but when you have no job, no salary, you cannot feed your family, this will lead to unemployment, death, robberies and a series of other things “, said the commentator.

