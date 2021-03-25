03/25/2021 at 7:53 PM CET

Daniel Guillen

The Los Angeles FC striker and former Real Sociedad striker, Carlos candle, praised his teammate, Diego Rossi, with whom he forms a lethal pair in MLS in an interview for the Los Angeles Times: “Diego and I have a great relationship. He’s young, so I feel like I have to show the way. Diego has to go to Europe“.

The Mexican and the Uruguayan have formed one of the most decisive couples in MLS, where they have scored 62 and 53 goals, respectively: “Everyone is going to shoot when they get the chance. We play as a team and create chances, and when you have the opportunity, you can shoot “. “I am trying to teach him many things. He’s doing well, he’s a good player, but come on, you can be better and he has to go to Europe and show that you’re good.“, he stressed.

In this line, the club manager, John thorrington, who has found in both players the ideal profile to place Los Angeles FC among the contenders for the title, was also very much in favor of Diego Rossi being prepared to make the leap: “It is the efficiently good thing to play at the highest level in Europe.”

In two antagonistic moments of his career

Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi, teammates and good friends, are synonym of goal, even if they are at different points in their career. While the Mexican is back after shining in Europe with Real Sociedad, the Uruguayan is just taking a look at elite football: after leaving Peñarol for MLS, the attacker intends to make the leap to Europe. Although there is no real interest from any club, the great performance in America could be a good starting point.

The Uruguayan, 23, habitual in the calls of the inferiors of the selection of Uruguay, has not yet received the call from Óscar Tabárez to become international with the Uruguayan absolute. Diego Rossi is one of the most exciting players in Uruguayan football today.